Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) CEO Sells 46,293 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.58. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,785,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

