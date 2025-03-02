Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) CFO Sells $1,952,700.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) CFO Marissa B. Espineli sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,620. This trade represents a 62.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of Innodata stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.64.

Get Innodata alerts:

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.01 million. Innodata had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 66.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INOD shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Innodata from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Innodata from $45.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Innodata in a research note on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Innodata

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Palisades Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Innodata by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 368,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $5,282,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after buying an additional 53,376 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Innodata

(Get Free Report)

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.