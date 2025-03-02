Insider Selling: Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) CFO Sells $88,560.00 in Stock

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $88,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,515.77. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

Shares of Hennessy Advisors stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $86.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.71 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 49.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 13,407 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

