Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Director Sells $2,303,091.96 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.77, for a total value of $2,303,091.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,804 shares in the company, valued at $52,971,115.08. This represents a 4.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total transaction of $2,251,350.48.

On Friday, February 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.69, for a total transaction of $2,509,104.12.

On Friday, January 31st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.86, for a total value of $2,454,819.28.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.63, for a total value of $2,150,967.24.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.71, for a total transaction of $2,032,383.08.

On Friday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,923.48.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.33, for a total transaction of $2,053,206.84.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total value of $2,140,793.80.

On Monday, December 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.96, for a total value of $2,113,850.08.

Atlassian stock opened at $284.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.71. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Atlassian by 17.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 96.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 145.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.71.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

