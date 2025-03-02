Insider Buying: Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN) CFO Buys $35,116.38 in Stock

Septerna, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEPN – Get Free Report) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie purchased 6,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $35,116.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,816.38. The trade was a 20.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Septerna Stock Up 11.6 %

Septerna stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08. Septerna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Get Septerna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Septerna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEPN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $458,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at $3,197,000.

Septerna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Septerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Septerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.