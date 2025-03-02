Insider Buying: Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Insider Buys A$474,000.00 in Stock

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider James Garner bought 39,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$474,000.00 ($294,409.94).
James Garner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 24th, James Garner acquired 1,500,000 shares of Percheron Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,500.00 ($6,521.74).
Percheron Therapeutics Price Performance
About Percheron Therapeutics
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Percheron Therapeutics
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Percheron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Percheron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.