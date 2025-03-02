Insider Buying: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Director Purchases $151,079.03 in Stock

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) Director John P. Kenny bought 47,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $151,079.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,915 shares in the company, valued at $224,800.55. This trade represents a 204.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 180.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,517,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 976,475 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,774,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 521,400 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 827,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 490,034 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,673,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 421,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

