Insider Buying: Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC) Insider Purchases £14,400 in Stock

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Jeffs bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £14,400 ($18,110.93).

Arcontech Group Stock Performance

LON:ARC opened at GBX 82 ($1.03) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 114.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Arcontech Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 77.03 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134.90 ($1.70).

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

Arcontech Group (LON:ARC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 3.70 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Arcontech Group had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Arcontech Group plc will post 5.8982684 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcontech Group Company Profile

Arcontech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Excelerator Desktop that provides a graphical user interface, which integrates various internal and external real-time data sources into a single-screen format; CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; and CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System that offers the ability to contribute data to various destinations, including Refinitiv, Bloomberg, ICE, and Six.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.