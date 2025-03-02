Immutable X Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Billion (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00000810 BTC on exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $29.67 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,577.35 or 0.99885450 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85,391.65 or 0.99668700 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,768,317,543 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

