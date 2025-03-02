Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. cut its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 82.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $242,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 23.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,685 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Illumina by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,533 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered Illumina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Illumina from $250.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.45.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

