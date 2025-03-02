Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,548 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of AZZ worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in AZZ by 3,790.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AZZ by 225.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in AZZ in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AZZ in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AZZ opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.17.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $403.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZZ. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AZZ from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

AZZ Company Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

