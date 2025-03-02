Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,024 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.8 %

SCI opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.86.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

