Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,460,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,385,000 after buying an additional 367,835 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,152,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,515,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,426,000 after buying an additional 1,337,302 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 71,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 8.3 %

RUN opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 941,753 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,952.30. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $48,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,388.78. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,830 shares of company stock worth $1,572,147. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

