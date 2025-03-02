Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Oceaneering International worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Creative Planning raised its position in Oceaneering International by 43.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 34.5% in the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 299,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth about $6,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE OII opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.38. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $30.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.60 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 5.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OII. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Oceaneering International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

