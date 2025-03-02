Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,053 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Peabody Energy worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

BTU stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.95. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

