Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.49 Million Stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,303 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens lowered their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Price Performance

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

