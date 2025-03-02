Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in RH by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RH by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RH by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Finally, Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,050. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total transaction of $4,162,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock worth $29,129,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.60.

RH Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $321.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $400.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.33. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

