Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys New Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Azenta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Azenta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Azenta by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azenta Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $43.62 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZTA shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Azenta from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Azenta from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Azenta to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Azenta Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

