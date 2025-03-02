Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 8,088 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE ELS opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELS

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.