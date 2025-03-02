Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 79,827 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVT. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in Clarivate by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 9,192,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,699,000 after buying an additional 1,816,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after buying an additional 571,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,088,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,131,000 after buying an additional 401,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,604,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,692,000 after buying an additional 38,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Clarivate by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,340,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Clarivate from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair cut Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. Clarivate Plc has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $7.77.

Clarivate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

