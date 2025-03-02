IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 827,300 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the January 31st total of 1,347,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IHI Price Performance

IHICF remained flat at $19.50 during trading on Friday. IHI has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

