IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,753,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,336,000 after acquiring an additional 230,672 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $250.50 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.29 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $295.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,512,553.59. This trade represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,416 shares of company stock worth $33,538,875. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

