IFP Advisors Inc Sells 161 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 43,355 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,407 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. The trade was a 14.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

Tapestry Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.23 and a 12-month high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

