IFP Advisors Inc Has $440,000 Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This trade represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 1,950 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $171,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,967.19. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 837,963 shares of company stock valued at $72,883,012 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.7 %

JCI stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

