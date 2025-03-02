IFP Advisors Inc Has $422,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in United Airlines by 176.1% during the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,245,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,227,000 after buying an additional 2,707,442 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Airlines during the third quarter worth about $63,486,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 12.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,457,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $539,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 41.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,112,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,604,000 after buying an additional 908,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1,492.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 912,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,557,000 after buying an additional 854,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $93.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UAL. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of United Airlines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.88.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

