IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 238,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 93,160 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,006,000 after acquiring an additional 143,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 352.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $835,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Up 2.4 %

NMRK stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.99. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Newmark Group

About Newmark Group

(Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.