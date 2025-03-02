IFP Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 3,829 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $100.09 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $108.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

