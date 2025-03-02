IFP Advisors Inc Buys 762 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $438,301,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 50.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,449,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,053 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 129,058.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,680 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter worth about $60,878,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Toast by 1,475.0% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 850,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TOST opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.32 and a 52 week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,860.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. This represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,779 shares of company stock worth $5,415,192 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on Toast

Toast Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.