IFP Advisors Inc Buys 340 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $226,717.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,599.36. The trade was a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.15). Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.