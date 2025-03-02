IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.41% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 1,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:KOCT opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

