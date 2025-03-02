IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 181.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Equita Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equita Financial Network Inc. now owns 148,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 16,935 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4,382.9% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,704 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AVRE opened at $43.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average is $44.50. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.74 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

