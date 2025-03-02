IFG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT)

IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 (NYSEARCA:AOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOCT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 in the 4th quarter worth $334,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA AOCT opened at $25.14 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026 has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $25.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.05.
About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to October 2026
