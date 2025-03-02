IFG Advisors LLC Purchases 24,965 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,965 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.3% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,688,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after buying an additional 1,433,161 shares during the last quarter.

DFAC opened at $34.98 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.86.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

