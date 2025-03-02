IFG Advisors LLC Has $25.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 5.0% of IFG Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 240,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $565.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $580.64 and its 200 day moving average is $578.07. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $511.97 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

