IFG Advisors LLC Buys 319 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.43 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.