IFG Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 609 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Onefund LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $389.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.05, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $386.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.50.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,565 shares of company stock worth $40,570,629. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

