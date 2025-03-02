IFG Advisors LLC Acquires 12,611 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFUV opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

