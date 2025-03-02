ICC Labs (CVE:ICC) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

ICC Labs Inc. (CVE:ICC – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. Approximately 646,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 799,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.72.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.62. The firm has a market cap of C$223.63 million and a P/E ratio of 95.29.

ICC Labs Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis in Uruguay. It offers recreational cannabis, medicinal cannabis, cannabinoid extracts, and by-products for medicinal, recreational, and industrial use, as well as industrial hemp. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

