Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Hysan Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Hysan Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $3.77.

Hysan Development Company Profile

Hysan Development Co, Ltd. is a leading property investment, management and development company. Its core asset portfolio, Lee Gardens in Hong Kong, has approximately 4.5 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential floor area. Hysan has been rooted in Hong Kong for nearly a hundred years, operating with heart, focusing on community building, integration of old and new, technology application, and sustainable development.

