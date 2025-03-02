Hysan Development Company Limited (HYSNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.21 on March 31st

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2083 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Hysan Development’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Hysan Development Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HYSNY opened at $3.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. Hysan Development has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $3.77.
Hysan Development Company Profile
