Huobi Token Price Tops $0.52 (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21,940,172.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi Token has a market cap of $84.33 million and $246,163.21 worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2,146,601% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @htx_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobi.com/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native utility token of the Huobi Global crypto exchange. Created by the Huobi team, it operates on the Ethereum blockchain and is primarily used to pay for trading fees. HT holders can also enjoy benefits such as fee discounts, access to events, and voting rights. Huobi buys back and burns HT, reducing supply and potentially increasing value.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

