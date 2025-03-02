Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the January 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HBANP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.44. 40,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

