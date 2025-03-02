Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the mining company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of HBM opened at C$10.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.87. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$7.87 and a 12 month high of C$14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,068.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Alan Carter sold 8,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.24, for a total transaction of C$106,105.36. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.12.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

