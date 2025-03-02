Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51), with a volume of 276758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.58).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Trading Down 4.8 %
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Anheuser-Busch Stock Rallies—Is the King of Beers Back?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 02/24 – 02/28
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.