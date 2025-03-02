Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 120 ($1.51), with a volume of 276758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126 ($1.58).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 131.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £180.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.90.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

