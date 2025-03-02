HiTech Group Australia Limited (HIT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on March 19th

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 18th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $77.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.19.
About HiTech Group Australia
