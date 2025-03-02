HitBTC Token Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. HitBTC Token has a market capitalization of $206.25 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One HitBTC Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HitBTC Token

HitBTC Token was first traded on June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling HitBTC Token

