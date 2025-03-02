Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading 4.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) were up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.80 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 12,513,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 21,905,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on HIMS. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.72 and a beta of 1.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hims & Hers Health

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $68,932.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,821.32. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,578 shares of company stock valued at $38,080,320 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

