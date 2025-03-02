Hickory Point Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $199.20 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $153.87 and a 12 month high of $209.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.27. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ALL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allstate from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Allstate from $206.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allstate from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $7,480,226.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

