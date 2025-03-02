Hickory Point Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $71,279,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,005,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,174,000 after buying an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,300,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,894,000 after buying an additional 126,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cummins by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 981,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,244,000 after buying an additional 120,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,017,000 after buying an additional 99,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $367.90 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.54.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $435.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $424.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.67.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

