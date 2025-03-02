Hickory Point Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hickory Point Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $191.34 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.