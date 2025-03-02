Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Has $311,000 Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,912,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,560,000 after buying an additional 151,901 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,499,000 after buying an additional 35,061 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 798,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,139,000 after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 758,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after buying an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 11.2 %

BATS CALF opened at $39.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.